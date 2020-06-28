National

Daily cases cross 1,000-mark in Telangana

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 28, 2020 Published on June 28, 2020

Telangana has reported 1,087 new Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, its highest for a single day ever since the first case reported in March.

The total number of cases mounted to 13,436 with 243 patients succumbing to the virus and 8,265 patients are under treatment in government and private hospitals. The Hyderabad region continues to report a very high number of positive cases, with 888 persons testing positive for the infection.

On Saturday, six people died and 162 persons were discharged.

The State began to report a very large number of cases from June 16, when it increased the daily tests to about 3,000 from a meagre 300-500 till then. By Saturday, the total number of tests went up to 79,231 cases.

High rate of infections

What’s worrying the citizens is the rate of infection. Of the 3,923 samples that were tested on Saturday, 1,087 were tested positive, indicating that every one among four persons is a positive.

The State, however, had announced a two-day pause to collection of samples at the special camps, citing huge pile-up of samples waiting to be tested at the labs.

Meanwhile, the State Government has asked the private diagnostic labs to improve the procedures and quality of tests.

Published on June 28, 2020

