Daily count of Covid-19 cases decline further in Tamil Nadu

The daily count of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 2,348 in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,36,777.

After 2,413 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 19,061.

The total number of samples tested crossed the 80,000-mark again to 80,192. There were 28 deaths registered.

Chennai reported an additional 621 infections; 681 covid-19 patients were discharged, and 12 deaths were registered.

After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 238, followed by Thiruvallur (148); Salem (130); Chengalpattu (112); Tiruppur (110); Kancheepuram (102), according to State health ministry data.