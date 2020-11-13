Daily Covid-19 cases around 45,000

The number of fresh cases of Covid-19 remained around 45,000 in the last 24 hours, but many States, including Delhi which reported an all-time high daily 104 deaths, are reporting higher cases due to the cold weather and festival season.

Many States, which are predominantly rural in northern and central Indian regions, such as Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have started reporting higher number of daily Covid-19 cases of late.

Also read: Delhi government launches Jeevan Seva app for Covid patients

The total active cases in the country slumped to 4,84,547. In the last 24 hours, there were 4,747 more recoveries than those tested positive. During the same period, 547 persons succumbed to their infection, taking the total death toll from Covid-19 to 1,28,668, since the first case was reported in the country in January.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total number of tests carried out in the country in the last 24 hours was over 11.39 lakh.