Daily Covid-19 cases come down to 55,000

With all major Covid-19-affected States, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, reporting more recoveries than fresh cases, the number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus fell to a little more than 55,000 in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19, on the other hand, was close to 78,000 during the same period, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

Currently, there are 8,38,729 active Covid-19 cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 706 people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll from Covid-19 to 1,09,856.

In India, there are a total of 71,78,880 confirmed Covid-19 cases of which 62,27,295 people have recovered.