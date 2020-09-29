Daily Covid-19 cases fall to 70,000

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
During the last 24 hours, there’s been a significant fall in daily Covid-19 cases to 70,589, while recoveries remained at close to 84,877. Covid-19-related deaths too have seen a major reduction, with total deaths reported during the same period being at 776.
Thanks to largescale recoveries reported by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, the number of active cases in India registered a dip to 9,47,576.
The total number of confirmed cases in India as of now is 61,45,291, of which 51,01,397 have recovered. Covid-19 has claimed 96,318 lives in India so far.
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...