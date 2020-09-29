National

Daily Covid-19 cases fall to 70,000

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 29, 2020 Published on September 29, 2020

Covid-19-related deaths too have seen a major reduction, with total deaths reported during the same period being at 776   -  Bloomberg

Covid-19 has claimed 96,318 lives in India so far

During the last 24 hours, there’s been a significant fall in daily Covid-19 cases to 70,589, while recoveries remained at close to 84,877. Covid-19-related deaths too have seen a major reduction, with total deaths reported during the same period being at 776.

Thanks to largescale recoveries reported by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, the number of active cases in India registered a dip to 9,47,576.

The total number of confirmed cases in India as of now is 61,45,291, of which 51,01,397 have recovered. Covid-19 has claimed 96,318 lives in India so far.

