Daily Covid cases in India surge to a record 3.79 lakh

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
India’s Covid-19 deaths continued to be a picture of worry, with daily death toll on Wednesday coming at 3,645 , the highest ever single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.
The cumulative death toll went past a grim milestone of 2 lakh at 2,04,832, official data with the Health Ministry showed.
This comes even as countries around the world have been rushing in medical equipments to India to help alleviate the crisis.
As of last 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, India reported 3,79,257 cases, the largest single-day rise so far.
It is to be noted that India has been reporting more than 3-lakh daily cases since April 22. Talking about cumulative Covid cases, so far India has reported 18,376,524 cases, of which total recovered cases were 1,50,86,878 and active were at 30,84,814.
In the meantime, the government, on a cumulative basis till 8:00 AM on Thursday administered 15,00,20,648 jabs, with 21,93,281 shots given in a single day till 8:00 AM.
“Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan report 72.20 per cent of the new cases,” the ministry said and added that the state of Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 63,309, followed by Karnataka with 39,047 and Kerala with 35,013 fresh cases.
In addition, the Health Ministry said that the Centre has provided around 16.16 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs for free, of which the total consumption including wastages is 15.10 crore doses.
Meanwhile, 1,06,08,207 vaccine shots are still available with States and UTs to be administered, and 20,48,890 jabs will be received in addition by them within the next 3 days, as per the Health Ministry data.
Besides this, amid media reports of shortage of anti-Covid jabs in Maharashtra, the government clarified that the total vaccine shots received by it as on April 28, 2021 till at 8:00 AM stood at 1,63,62,470. Of this, the total consumption including wastage was 1,56,12,510 and the balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses is still available with the State. Furthermore, 20,48,890 doses of vaccine are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days.
