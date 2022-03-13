Daily Covid cases in TN decline to less than 100

The daily Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined to less than 100 to 95 on Sunday. The total number of persons who have tested positive till now is 34,51,910.

The State reported the highest ever number of daily cases at 36,184 on May 21, 2021, during the second wave.

In the first wave, on July 27, 2020 the peak number was 6,993, while in the third wave, the highest was 30,744 on January 22, 2022.

For the third consecutive day, the State did not report any Covid deaths.

After 223 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,173.

A total of 41,933 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 35 new infections, Coimbatore 10, while 13 districts did not report any cases, while the remaining 23 districts reported cases in single digits, according to health department data.