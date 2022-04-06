Daily Covid cases rise to 1,086 on a 24-hr basis

New Delhi, April 6 India on Wednesday reported 1,086 new coronavirus infections, up by nearly 37 per cent on a 24 hour basis; and 71 deaths.

Of the 71 Covid deaths that the country reported, there has been 63 reconciliation in Kerala. Amongst the new fatalitie, four were from Maharastra, three in Kerala and one in Uttar Pradesh.

Active Covid cases dip

Active cases has dipped to 11,871, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent. The positivity rate stood at 0.23 per cent.

Nearly 185.18 crore vaccine doses have been administered. More than 15.70 crore of vaccines are still lying unused with the State governments and Union Territories, the Ministry said in a statement.

Probable case of XE Covid variant

Meanwhile, there was confusion over the reportage of a suspected XE Covid variant. The Mumbai civic authorities said it was a porbable case of XE that the 50-year-old had contracted. However, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare contradicted the claim. Health ministry sources said, detail by genomic exports of INSACOG have inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant does not correlate with the genomic picture of XE variant.