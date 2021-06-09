Daily Covid count stays below 1 lakh for second day

There has been a significant fall in India’s daily Covid-19 cases and since last two days, the daily infections have been less than 1 lakh. The country registered 92,596 infections with 2,219 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry data.

With these fresh cases, India took its total tally to 2.9 crore infections, with total active cases of 12.31 lakh. Over 2.75 crore have recovered, including 1.62 lakh in the last 24 hours, and the total death toll is 3.53 lakh.

Also, this is the 27th straight day when recoveries have surpassed the daily fresh cases and the Recovery Rate has risen to 94.55 per cent. In addition, active cases have dropped by 72,287 to 12.31 lakh on Wednesday and this is after 57 days when the active caseload is less than 13 lakh. The active cases stood at 13.03 lakh on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 19.85 lakh tests were conducted during the previous day adding up to 37.01 crore tests so far.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 5.66 per cent and the daily positivity rate is at 4.66 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 16 consecutive days, as per the data.

Vaccine doses

Also, the country administered a total of 23.88 crore vaccine doses with 27.76 lakh jabs given in a single day till 8 am. In the phase 3 vaccination drive, a total of 3.17 crore beneficiaries have received their first dose of vaccine, while a total of 3.16 lakh have received their second dose till Tuesday so far, according to the data.