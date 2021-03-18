Data Patterns’ 1st indigenous check out system for ISRO’s Gaganyaan programme

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
City-based Data Patterns (India) Pvt Ltd has successfully delivered the first major indigenous checkout system for ISRO’s prestigious Gaganyaan programme.
The checkout system is utilised to carry out health checks of all cable harness assemblies used in the Gaganyaan Crew Module. The health checks such as high voltage insulation, continuity, isolation, current carrying capacity and other electrical parameters are vital to the safety of the crew module.
Data Patterns, with three decades of association with DoS (ISRO), has supplied the 14,000 points count down checkout system for the second launch pad, upgraded the launch vehicle tracking radars, supplied the X-Band and C-Band weather radars. Almost all the electronics of the launch vehicle are checked out using Data Patterns’ indigenous test system solutions. It also regularly builds avionics packages for both launch vehicles and satellites, says a company release.
Gaganyaan is India’s ambitious plan for demonstration of human space flight capability undertaken by Human Space Flight Centre (DoS). India’s maiden human space flight module is planned between 2022-23. DoS has established comprehensive screening for selection of vendors for initial and final missions and Data Patterns is one of the prime indigenous suppliers. Data Patterns took up the challenge of delivering the system within four months, well ahead of its typical schedule of 12 months, considering the project requirements and importance of Gaganyaan, the release said.
