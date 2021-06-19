DBT-supported Sensit Rapid antigen kit gets ICMR approval

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Sensit Rapid Covid-19 antigen test, developed with financial support from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), has received approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).
The kit, developed by Kochi-based uBio Biotechnology Systems has better sensitivity and specificity as compared to similar rapid antigen tests (RATs) at 86 per cent and 100 per cent respectively, an official statement said on Saturday.
The development of the kit was fully funded by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council of DBT. This kit is a chromatographic immunoassay that can detect the presence of SARS-CoV2 virus nucleocapsid protein from nasopharyngeal swab within a short span of 15 minutes.
The test works on the principle of sandwich immunoassay and utilises a pair of monoclonal antibodies which when bound to Covid-19 specific antigen, result in the appearance of a coloured line, the statement said. The successfully commercialised kit has a shelf life of 24 months.
“Such quick tests allow healthcare professionals to detect infected individuals quickly, saving their time and allowing them to provide better advice and treatment to the infected individual,” it said.
