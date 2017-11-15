Debates being replaced by conflicts today, says Antony

Those who are in power are scared of questions, said former defence minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony. Addressing reporters at a function here on Wednesday, Antony said intolerance is the greatest challenge before the country.

He said in the contemporary Indian society, debates are replaced by conflicts. “This will hamper the progress of democracy. Debates help in the growth of a society. If questions are not accepted, corrections are not possible and new theories and social changes cannot be encouraged,” the former Kerala Chief Minister said, addressing a Delhi association of journalists from the State.

He said the Indian cultural ethos is under threat. Citing the way India welcomed the refugees from Tibet and Bangladesh risking bilateral relations with China and the US, Antony said 40,000 Rohingya refugees are now facing the threat of eviction. “This is not acceptable. This is against the values India is known for,” he said.