Decentralisation should combine with resource distribution to power growth, says C Rangarajan

Economic growth cannot be fully achieved unless democratic decentralisation combines with justifiable distribution of resources, said Dr C Rangarajan, economist and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Speaking after releasing a book titled ‘Essays on fiscal decentralisation to local governments in India’, authored by developmental economist MA Ommen at a virtual function, Rangarajan said fiscal federalism is the economic counterpart of political federalism. In today’s economic and political framework, fiscal federalism holds critical significance as the State’s role has become so important in social and welfare expenditure especially during a pandemic, he added.

Unfortunately, expenditure by local governments is miniscule compared to the national expenditure. Even in relation with the expenditure of State governments, this is very small. This goes against the letter and spirit of democratic decentralisation.

The event was organised by think-tank Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) on the occasion of Prof Oommen’s 90 th birthday. The book is the first one in a series being brought out by them to commemorate 25 years of democratic decentralisation in Kerala.

Inclusive growth

“Two of the causes are critically important. One is the inclusive growth, and the other is fiscal decentralisation and promotion of rural self-government institutions, normally called the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs). The book opens with the chapter that provides Oommen’s theoretical perception on inclusive growth and the role PRIs can play in achieving that goal.”

Fiscal federalism is concerned with the assignment on the one hand of functions to different levels of government and on the other with appropriate fiscal means for carry them out.

“There have been many contributions to analyse the basic principles that govern the two assignments. They centre around the nature of functions performed, whether they are public goods or services or not. The real problem is about evolving a framework which can work using these principles. Oommen examines many of these issues in the book and discusses them in the Indian context,” Rangarajan said.

Competitive federalism

The context is extremely important. As many say the text is not independent of the context. For instance, in competitive federalism, when there are comparable jurisdictions, people will migrate from one jurisdiction to another depending on how well the institutions perform in each jurisdiction. This principle may work in some countries but not in India with its diversity of languages and cultural backgrounds. And they may act as a block to the free mobility of economic agents among various territorial jurisdictions, Rangarajan said.

PRIs are closer to people and have greater ability to understand the problems and solve them. Therefore, much depends upon the powers and responsibilities which a State government is willing to share with the PRIs. Kerala may be one good example of a State government willing to allocate more funds, functions and functionaries to PRIs. These are three Fs that people talk about, he added.

Glaring gap

The tax assigned to local level institutions is not very great. And therefore, the gap between fiscal powers and responsibilities are even wider at the local-level than even the State-level.

“In his book, Prof Oommen also talks about what needs to be done in order to make PRIs efficient. And this has implications for inter-governmental transfers as well as tax assignment.”