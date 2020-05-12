Decision to consider Dakshina Kannada, Udupi as one unit to help normalise economic activities: KCCI

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has said the order of the Karnataka government to consider Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts as one unit for the movement of people will help in the speedy normalisation of economic activities in the region.

Isaac Vas, KCCI President, told BusinessLine that most of the industries and people working in those units are spread over both the districts.

Prior to the implementation of lockdown, office staff, technical crew and labour of many industries — who reside in either district — commuted daily for work in these two districts.

He said that these two districts are considered as one unit as far as economy is concerned. The division into two revenue districts is only for administrative purpose. “We can’t be divided even in crisis,” he said.

Considering these factors, KCCI had made a representation to the government last week to make these two districts as one unit for the movement of people.

In an order dated May 9, the government considered these two districts as one unit for the movement of people between 7 am and 7 pm.

However, the movement is allowed only if the person concerned possesses the identity card issued by the unit he/she works in these districts. These persons need not possess any pass issued by the government for the inter-district movement between Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Stating that the administration has been proactive to mitigate the problems of the industry, Vas said the State government has taken a quick decision to consider Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts as one unit for the movement of people.

The erstwhile Dakshina Kannada district was bifurcated into Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in 1997 for administrative purposes, he said, adding that the two districts are an urban agglomeration with most of the population residing in suburbs and towns.