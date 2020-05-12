Decision to consider Dakshina Kannada, Udupi as one unit to help normalise economic activities: KCCI

Nearly 74 per cent of founders upbeat as productivity doubles during lockdown
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has said the order of the Karnataka government to consider Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts as one unit for the movement of people will help in the speedy normalisation of economic activities in the region.
Isaac Vas, KCCI President, told BusinessLine that most of the industries and people working in those units are spread over both the districts.
Prior to the implementation of lockdown, office staff, technical crew and labour of many industries — who reside in either district — commuted daily for work in these two districts.
He said that these two districts are considered as one unit as far as economy is concerned. The division into two revenue districts is only for administrative purpose. “We can’t be divided even in crisis,” he said.
Considering these factors, KCCI had made a representation to the government last week to make these two districts as one unit for the movement of people.
In an order dated May 9, the government considered these two districts as one unit for the movement of people between 7 am and 7 pm.
However, the movement is allowed only if the person concerned possesses the identity card issued by the unit he/she works in these districts. These persons need not possess any pass issued by the government for the inter-district movement between Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.
Stating that the administration has been proactive to mitigate the problems of the industry, Vas said the State government has taken a quick decision to consider Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts as one unit for the movement of people.
The erstwhile Dakshina Kannada district was bifurcated into Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in 1997 for administrative purposes, he said, adding that the two districts are an urban agglomeration with most of the population residing in suburbs and towns.
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Ashwin Subramanian curates projects in the sustainability and development sectors
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Redington India at current levels. The stock has ...
Commitment of Traders Report shows positions of participants in F&O contracts
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...