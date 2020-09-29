Defence Minister launches start-up challenge for armed forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched the Defence India Startup Challenge-4. An official statement said the defence start-up ecosystem is a decisive step towards achieving self-reliance in the spirit of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

An initiative, called iDEX4Fauji (Innovations for Defence Excellence), has been launched to support innovations identified by members of the Indian armed forces, and will bolster frugal innovation ideas from soldiers and field formations.

“Under Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC) 4, 11 challenges from the armed forces, Ordnance Factory Boards and Defence Public Sector Undertakings were thrown open to prospective start-ups, innovators, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises alike to provide their innovative ideas on technologies which find their application in the defence sector,” the official statement added.