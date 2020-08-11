Defence Minister lays foundation for missile-seeker facility, warhead production unit at Bharat Dynamics

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today laid the foundation for a missile-seeker facility and a warhead production unit at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) at Hyderabad, as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ week being celebrated by the company.

The foundation for the new facilities was laid virtually at a function held at New Delhi in the presence of Defence Minister, senior defence officials and Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL, Directors, and senior officials of BDL.

BDL, according to a statement, is establishing a Seeker Facility Centre (SFC) for manufacturing and testing of indigenously developed Seekers for missiles. The present day surface-to-air (SAM) missiles are equipped with RF Seekers for guidance of missiles in the terminal phase to improve missile accuracy.

SFC has been designed to be modular so as to suit other missile-seekers with an incremental change / addition. The facility will also meet the requirements of refurbishment of existing seekers of missiles available with the armed forces.

The defence PSU is also establishing a Warhead Production Facility for manufacturing and testing indigenously-developed warheads. This facility has been planned to initially cater to anti-tank guided missiles and air-to-air missiles. This facility is designed to adapt to all future developments in warhead technology and missiles.

BDL is celebrating ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ week from August 7 to 14, 2020. As part of this initiative, several events are being organised by the company during the week.

Establishing the Seeker Facility Centre and Warhead Production facility will contribute towards realisation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the Defence sector and will also result in substantial saving of foreign exchange for the country.

Earlier during the day, a webinar on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ was organised by the Society of Defence Technologists (SODET).

VL Kantha Rao, Union Additional Secretary (Defence Production), was the chief guest for the webinar. Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL is the current chairman of SODET.