Defence Minister lays foundation for missile-seeker facility, warhead production unit at Bharat Dynamics

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today laid the foundation for a missile-seeker facility and a warhead production unit at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) at Hyderabad, as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ week being celebrated by the company.
The foundation for the new facilities was laid virtually at a function held at New Delhi in the presence of Defence Minister, senior defence officials and Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL, Directors, and senior officials of BDL.
BDL, according to a statement, is establishing a Seeker Facility Centre (SFC) for manufacturing and testing of indigenously developed Seekers for missiles. The present day surface-to-air (SAM) missiles are equipped with RF Seekers for guidance of missiles in the terminal phase to improve missile accuracy.
SFC has been designed to be modular so as to suit other missile-seekers with an incremental change / addition. The facility will also meet the requirements of refurbishment of existing seekers of missiles available with the armed forces.
The defence PSU is also establishing a Warhead Production Facility for manufacturing and testing indigenously-developed warheads. This facility has been planned to initially cater to anti-tank guided missiles and air-to-air missiles. This facility is designed to adapt to all future developments in warhead technology and missiles.
BDL is celebrating ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ week from August 7 to 14, 2020. As part of this initiative, several events are being organised by the company during the week.
Establishing the Seeker Facility Centre and Warhead Production facility will contribute towards realisation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the Defence sector and will also result in substantial saving of foreign exchange for the country.
Earlier during the day, a webinar on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ was organised by the Society of Defence Technologists (SODET).
VL Kantha Rao, Union Additional Secretary (Defence Production), was the chief guest for the webinar. Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL is the current chairman of SODET.
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
The stock of Hindalco Industries registered fresh five-months high of ₹179 yesterday and it remains above the ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...