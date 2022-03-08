Defence Ministry allocates land to expand cargo infra at Pune airport 

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the allocation of a 13-acre plot adjacent to Pune Airport for the construction of cargo infrastructure. This will benefit the western Maharashtra region for the export of agriculture and industrial products.

Earlier, the MoD had given consent seperately to lease 2.5 acres of its land and to start work on the cargo terminal at the Lohegaon airport. This will be used to shift the existing cargo terminal.

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “ I am very happy to announce that Ministry of Defence has approved to allot 13 acres of adjacent land of BSO yard to Airports Authority of India for construction of International and Domestic cargo infrastructure at Pune Airport. This will benefit western Maharashtra region for export of agriculture and Industrial Products”.