The Ministry of Defence (MoD) will hold a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ from Monday to discuss 14 identified challenges faced by its four different departments and come up with new ideas for better functioning and governance of security and related issues.

Department of Defence (DoD), Department of Defence Production (DDP), Department of Military Affairs (DMA), and Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) have identified a number of themes, on which eminent subject matter experts will share their views with the officers of the ministry, said MoD in a statement on Sunday.

For instance, the DoD will deliberate on topics including a comprehensive approach to national security, cyber security challenges, national information security policy and guidelines, performance audit, Sainik School education system, and capacity building in defence acquisitions.

Similarly, DDP has selected five themes that would be up for the brainstorming session. They are enhancing production and defence exports, future of aatmanirbharta, industrial ecosystem and skilled workforce, and enhancing level playing field and quality reforms.

“The topics chosen by the DMA will cover critical issues of integrating and optimising human resource aspects, training and operational issues towards achieving greater synergy and modernisation & capability augmentation of armed forces in the realms of strategic domain,” informed the MoD.

It will also include, as per the ministry, discussions on measures to identify and abolish colonial practices and obsolete laws and further incorporate the country’s own ethos and practices in the functioning of the armed forces.

Leveraging SPARSH for better pension services and other welfare measures for veterans, their resettlement by improving employability and promotion of entrepreneurship for the start of micro enterprises by ex-servicemen, and improvement in their health services are the issues identified by DESW for deliberations at the top level, the MoD narrated.

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ will conclude with an open-house session for inviting ideas and suggestions for enhancing organisational efficiency in various departments.

