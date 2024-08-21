Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a four-day visit to the United States, from August 23, where he is expected to take up the delay in supply of GE F-404 engines for Tejas Mark-1A fighter aircrafts and acquisition issues pertaining to MQ9B drones. He will also meet US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to discuss industrial cooperation and US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan, said a statement.

The visit comes in the backdrop of growing momentum in India-US relations and defence engagements at multiple levels, said the Ministry of Defence.

Delay in delivery of engines

The delay in the supply of GE F-404 engines is having a cascading effect on the acquisition of LCA Mk-1A by the Indian Air Force, as the timeline of the handover has been revised more than once since the original schedule in March, this year.

However, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) top brass has maintained that they will manage to supply 16 LCA Mk-1As committed to the IAF in FY25 as it was using “Category B” engines (used ones) to complete all the testing that it requires to become airworthy.

It has also opened a new facility in Nashik to complete the delivery of all 83 Tejas Mk-1As by FY29, HAL previously stated.

A US delegation, which included representatives from General Atomics, was also here about two months ago to give shape to negotiations on 31 MQ-9B predators, including on its payloads, Indian content, and cost, that India is buying for its armed forces, said sources.

Of the 31 drones, estimated to cost $ 3.5 million, 15 are for Indian Navy and 8 each will go to Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

Other matters

The Defence Minister will also take talks forward for a commercial agreement between General Electric (GE) Aerospace and HAL to manufacture GE F-414 jet engines in India.

The deal about the manufacture of US’ Stryker-armoured infantry combat vehicles in India, which is in advanced stage of negotiations, will also figure during Singh’s visit.

His visit, the MoD said, is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The government wanted a defence industry delegation to accompany Singh but the move didn’t materialise due to paucity of time in Washington, which is also in election mode. This has put on hold outcomes of bilateral defence and strategic talks till a new government is in place, said sources aware of developments.

Singh, however, will chair a high-level roundtable meeting with the US defence industry on the ongoing and future defence collaborations.

Though the Centre is trying to push for an early redressal on ease of US export control regulations, like finalisation of a Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA), for giving exposure to the indigenous industries, the issues are still far from over, said a defence industry body representative. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora during the visit.