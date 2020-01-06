Delhi Assembly polls on February 8; results to be declared on Feb 11: EC

The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the notification for the polls will be issued on January 14, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.

The election is likely to witness a three-cornered contest involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress.

In the 2015 polls, Arvind Kejriwal led the AAP to an unprecedented victory with his party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three seats for the BJP.

1.46 cr voters on final electoral roll

Over 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the election, according to the final electoral roll published on Monday.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said there are a total of 1,46,92,136 voters -- 80,55,686 males, 66,35,635 females and 815 belonging to the third gender -- in the final voters’ list.

Singh said all voters will be provided QR code-enabled voters’ slips for easy identification.

The CEO said there are over 11.55 lakh voters in Delhi who come under the ‘ASD’ (absent, shifted, deceased) list and added that there were no instructions regarding registration of refugees covered under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the electoral roll this time.

Despite publication of the final electoral roll (up to January 1, 2020), any eligible person can apply for registration as a voter till the last date of nomination of the Assembly polls, he said in a press conference.

“The special summary revision of the voters’ list was conducted in September-October last year. The draft of the voters’ list was published on November 15, objections were invited till December 26, and the final voters' list is being published now,” Singh said.

As compared to the final voters list in 2019, the number of voters in Delhi has increased by 9.96 lakh in the final roll of 2020 (up to January 1), he said.

The number of voters has increased by 1,87,000 in the final roll of 2020, as compared to the draft roll published on November 15, 2019, he said.

“There were deletions of 60,848 names and addition of 2,47,950 names in the draft electoral roll, resulting in net addition of around 1,87,000 voters,” the Chief Electoral Officer said.

The number of voters in various categories includes overseas voters (489), service voters (11,556), voters in the 18-19 age group (2,08,883), those aged above 80 years (2,05,035), and the specially challenged (55,823).

Singh said no complaints from any political party or any other quarter had been received regarding “irregularities” in deletion or addition of names in the draft voters’ list.

The ruling AAP, before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had alleged deletion of names of voters belonging to various communities, at the behest of the BJP.

Singh said a meeting of political parties will be held and they will be provided copies of the final electoral roll. It is also available on the website of the CEO.

As compared to the numbers in the Lok Sabha polls, the number of voters has increased by over three lakh in the final voters list.

There are 13,750 polling booths located at 2,689 locations across Delhi.