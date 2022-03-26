Delhi Budget: 20 lakh new jobs in 5 years, better healthcare highlights of ₹75,800 crore budget

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented a ₹ 75,800 crore ‘rozgar’ budget in the Assembly for 2022-23, promising 20 lakh new jobs in five years for the people of Delhi.

The latest budget size is 9.86 per cent higher than the budget estimate of ₹ 69,000 crore set for the financial year 2021-22 and 13.13 per cent higher than the Revised Estimate.

Describing the budget as “rozgar budget”, Sisodia said that he would through this budget aim to restart and strengthen the engine of economic growth. Sisodia presented a plan for creating 20 lakh new jobs in five years.

“I am presenting an agenda to create new jobs for the people of Delhi and to boost economic recovery from the damage caused in recent years due to COVID-19, GST, and demonetisation. The schemes and proposals presented in this budget will not only provide new entrepreneurship opportunities to the youth of Delhi, but will also benefit the already established enterprises and businesses”, he said.

He also said the per capita income of Delhi is 2.7 per cent higher than the national average. Delhi’s per capita income is likely to increase to ₹ 4,01,982 at current prices in the financial year 2021-22. In the year 2020-21, it was ₹ 3,44,136. This shows an increase of 16.81 percent in Delhi’s per capita income in 2021-22.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are aiming to increase the percentage of the working population of Delhi from the current 33 per cent to 45 per cent in the next five years. Our Government has chosen the following sectors as a priority to create new jobs — retail sector, food and beverages, logistic and supply chain, travel and tourism, entertainment, construction, real estate, and green energy”, he said.

Economy of Delhi is slowly emerging from challenges amid the five waves of Covid-19 and due to this the GSDP of Delhi at the current market prices is likely to increase from ₹ 7,85,342 crore in 2020-21 to ₹ 9,23,967 crore in 2021-22, reflecting an increase of 17.65 per cent, he said.

“I would also like to clarify that the real growth rate of Delhi’s GSDP in the year 2021-22 is likely to be 10.23 per cent. Whereas at the national level, this growth rate is estimated to be 8.9 per cent”, he added.

Employment rate

Sisodia said that the government aims to increase the employment rate of Delhi from 33 per cent to 45 per cent. Currently, only 57 lakh people out of the total population of the national capital are employed. The government aims to take this number to 75 lakh in the next five years, the Deputy CM said. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted on Saturday as to how Delhi’s budget size had grown manifold in last seven years.

“In 2015, when we presented the first Budget, it was ₹31,000 crore. Now it’s ₹78,000 crore. There has been a 2.5-fold increase in seven years. This is no less than a miracle,” he said.