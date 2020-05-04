Delhi Cabinet approves corona relief kits for 38 lakh non-PDS families

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday decided to give a corona relief kit of essential items and foodgrains to 38 lakh households in the capital that are not covered under the public distribution system.

As per the decision taken at the first meeting of Cabinet of the Delhi government, met after the opening of offices, each individual in non-PDS families will get 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice. Besides, each family would get a corona relief kit containing 1 litre of refined oil, 1 kg chhole chana, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg salt, 200 gm dhania powder, 200 gm of chili powder and 2 bars of soap for May. Earlier, the government was distributing these kits only to PDS families in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to follow social distancing norms as the government eased some restrictions as per the guidelines issued by the Centre else it would be left with no choice but revoke the relaxations.

“We will not hesitate to shut the shops if social distancing is not followed. All of us need to act more responsibly now. If social distancing is not followed then we will have to seal those particular area and revoke the relaxations,” Kejriwal said. Apart from practising social distancing, he urged people to wear masks when going and sanitise hands frequently.

“People of Delhi have defeated dengue five years back, there were 16,000 cases and over 60 died. Last year, there were 1,500 cases and not a single death. If we take necessary precautions and follow the guidelines, we can defeat corona as well,” said Kejriwal.

Currently, there are 94 containment zones in the national capital and the entire Delhi has been declared a red zone.

Earlier, Delhi government has announced the opening of all the government offices from Monday that provide essential services with 100 per cent of its to staff to join back.

Private offices are also allowed to open; however, they will have to work at 33 per cent capacity of their total strength.