Delhi Cabinet nod for doorstep delivery of public services

Government services will soon be available at the doorsteps of Delhi residents with the State Cabinet approving a proposal in this regard on Thursday.

Giving details of the scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the scheme would enable citizens to get government services at their doorstep just with a call to the call centre.

No citizen of Delhi will have to stand in queues to get their job done for the 40 services listed under the scheme on the day of the rollout in the next two-three months, Sisodia said. “Apart from these 40 services, a minimum 30-35 more services would be added to the scheme every consecutive 30 days from the day of rollout, till all services are covered,” Sisodia said in an official release.

The Doorstep Delivery of Public Services aims to extend government services beyond counter at citizens’ residence through mobile sahayaks at a pre-fixed facilitation fee and a pre-scheduled date and time through the call centre, said the release.

The mobile sahayak shall collect any physical documents, if required, for availing the said service and deposit the same with the concerned department, it added.