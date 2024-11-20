As pollution levels in Delhi - NCR continue to be at worrying levels, hospitals and doctors in the region are witnessing a spike in lung-related complaints and illnesses. Observation across hospital OPDs suggest that emergency visits for respiratory issues spiked by 20–30 per cent during this season.

Children below 15 years of age and those above 55 years continue to be amongst the most vulnerable and at risk; while risk groups are being detected. These include pregnant women and also a segment of patients who are developing post-operative lung or bronchial complications because of the pollution.

According to Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee, the chances of a long-term epidemic of lung diseases including chronic bronchitis, emphysema, asthma, reduction of lung volumes as including cancer cannot be ruled out.

The common thread

Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant in Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, points out the rise in patient footfall at the facility especially with regard to lung-related issues, breathing difficulty, cough, and runny nose.

“Usually, the trend is similar to what we have seen every year at this point of time. More and more of these patients, on exposure to this severe pollution in terms of particulate matter and gases, become vulnerable either because they have some allergic tendency or their lungs have always been weak. This results in a sudden increase in respiratory symptoms, specifically due to high acute exposure,” he said.

According to Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman - Lung Transplant at Medanta Gurugram, for physicians majority of their OPD cases are now lung-related ones; while for paediatricians, the OPDs relate to children with breathing complaints.

“Children are always the most vulnerable group apart from elderly with pre-existing diseases. In our unit we have had some of our patients with pre-existing diseases and earlier surgeries coming back with the infection in the lungs,” Kumar said.

As Dr Puneet Gupta, Head – Department of Pulmonology, Interventional Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Yatharth Hospital, Noida Extension, puts it, a surge in cases of upper respiratory tract infections, asthma exacerbations, chest infections, and breathing difficulties highlight the immediate and long-term impact of deteriorating air quality on respiratory health.

“Particularly vulnerable are individuals over the age of 55 and children under 15 years, who constitute a significant proportion of the affected,” he said.

New vulnerability group

There is also a shift in patient demographic.

According to Gupta, children, whose respiratory systems are still developing, are also at greater risk of chronic respiratory issues due to sustained exposure.

And as Dr Sandeep Garg, Principal Consultant and Unit Head - Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, says: “Even healthy individuals without prior respiratory issues are presenting with symptoms like persistent coughing, breathlessness, and throat irritation.”

According to him, a concerning trend is the increasing severity of symptoms in patients with pre-existing respiratory conditions, and also those with cardiac issues including rising cardiovascular stress.

“Additionally, outdoor workers, such as traffic police and construction labourers, are at higher risk due to prolonged exposure,” Dr Garg said adding that there was an urgent need for preventive measures that include staying indoors during peak pollution hours, wearing N95 and N99 masks outdoors, and using air purifiers at home.

According to Dr Vikas Mittal, Pulmonologist, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, there is a significant increase in patients who are frequently exposed to outdoor environments, such as traffic police and construction workers.

Indoor air quality

According to Dr Arunesh Kumar, Senior Consultant - Respiratory Medicine, Paras Health, shift in patient demographics points to the pressing need for stronger air quality measures and public health awareness.

Additionally, indoor air pollution exacerbates the problem, often going unnoticed, he said.

Increased usage of every day items like mosquito coils, incense sticks, and aerosol sprays add to the already high levels of environmental toxins, compounding respiratory and allergy-related issues.

“To combat this, people need to adopt preventive strategies like limiting exposure,” Dr Kumar said adding that maintaining a nutrient-rich diet to boost immunity helps in the short run.