Delhi cinema halls allowed full seating capacity, numbers at weddings, funerals doubled to 200

PTI | Updated on October 29, 2021

Worker sprays disinfectant on the seat of a cinema hall (file pic)   -  The Hindu

Weekly markets in city to reopen from November 1

New Delhi, Oct 29 The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed full-seating capacity in cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, and also raised the number of people attending wedding functions and last rites to 200 from 100.

An order issued by the DDMA listing various allowed and restricted activities in view of Covid will come into effect from the intervening night of October 31 and November 1. The order stated that owners of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be responsible for strict adherence to standard operating protocol (SOP) and official guidelines as well as Covid-appropriate behaviour at the premises.

It also allowed all the authorised weekly markets in the city to reopen from November 1.

