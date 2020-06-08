Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unwell, to undergo Covid-19 test on Tuesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unwell since June 7 and has gone into self-quarantine. He will be tested for Covid-19 test on Tuesday (June 9).

“Delhi CM Kejriwal is down with fever since Saturday afternoon and also complained of sore throat. He is under home isolation and will be tested for Covid-19 tomorrow. Will pray for his speedy recovery,” tweeted Sanjay Singh, AAP leader.

Kejriwal on Sunday has addressed a digital press conference.

“Dear Arvind Kejriwal - you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you,” tweeted Raghav Chadha, National Spokesperson, AAP.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal has announced that Delhi hospitals will be reserved only for treatment of the residents of Delhi while Central government hospitals in the national capital will be open for all.

“Private hospitals except those where special surgeries are performed will also reserved for the people of Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi government has also opened its borders from Monday.

“Mall, restaurants and religious places to open from Monday in Delhi. However, hotels and banquets will remain closed,” said Kejriwal.

Last week, the government has also appointed a medical professional in all the hospitals that that are treating corona patients. These professionals will help the needy regarding availability of beds in the hospitals with the help of corona app and also help in admitting the patients in the hospitals.