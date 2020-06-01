Delhi CM asks public for suggestions on opening of borders

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought suggestions from the people on whether to keep the border of national capital territory open or not in the coming days, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise in cases. The suggestions can be sent to the Delhi government till Friday.

However, Delhi border will remain closed for the next one week and only essential services would be exempted for this new norm, Kejriwal announced.

He also said that all shops in Delhi, whether standalone or those in market complexes, will be allowed to open. This would include barber shops and salons, but spas will remain closed, he added.

Earlier, the Delhi had allowed opening of shops in the market on odd-even basis but now all the shops in the market can be opened, he said. The change is being prompted by the fact that Home Ministry had in its recent guidelines not stipulated any odd-even rule for the shops, Kejriwal said.

“With borders opening up but Corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of people from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents? We seek your suggestions on these issues,” said Kejriwal.

People can send in their suggestions till Friday 5 pm. These suggestions can be given through whatsapp , email (delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com) and through voicemail.

According to the latest figures, total number of Covid-19 positive patients that are being treated at home isolation in the national capital are 5,781.

Total 19,844 corona positive cases have been registered in the national capital so far, out of which 8,478 have recovered and 473 people have died.

Delhi government will also launch an app on Tuesday (June 2) to help people know the total number of beds available for corona patients in hospitals.

“This step is being taken so that citizens have all the information regarding the availability of beds for corona positive in various hospitals. Besides app, a website is also being created for the same purpose,” said Kejriwal.