Delhi CM Kejriwal announces ₹ 50,000 ex-gratia for families with Covid death

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced an ex-Gratia of ₹ 50,000 to families in the national capital that lost a member to Covid-19 disease. He also announced a monthly pension of ₹ 2,500, in addition to the exgratia, for those families where its sole breadwinner succumbed to the viral disease.

In a further relief to children who lost their parents in the ongoing pandemic, Kejriwal also announced ₹ 2,500 monthly pension to them till they attain the age of 25 years. This will be in addition to the free education that would be provided to them. “Children whose both parents died either due to Covid or with one parent already dead and the other one succumbing to Covid now will be given ₹ 2,500 monthly pension till they attain the age of 25 years. They will be provided free of education”, he added.

Kejriwal also announced free ration to both ration card holders and non-PDS card holders for the month of May. “There are 72 lakh ration card holders in Delhi and they are now given 5 kg ration by the government every month. This month, ration will be given free of cost to them. Besides this, an additional 5 kg free ration is given by the Centre, so the ration card holders are being given 10 kg free ration this month”, Kejriwal said.

Even non-PDS cardholders from poor families will be given free ration during this month, he said, adding that the facility would be extended without insisting on any income certificate.

DELHI COVID NUMBERS

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Covid-19 daily fresh infections came in at 4,482 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday. This was the lowest daily tally since April 5. The daily test positivity rate too saw decline on Tuesday to 6.89 per cent, lower than 8.42 per cent on Monday.At 6.89 per cent, Delhi’s positivity rate is the lowest since April 9 when it stood at 7.8 per cent,

It may be recalled that daily test positivity rate had hit high of over 30 per cent in third week of April. As many as 65,004 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

While the number of active cases declined to 50,863, the cumulative positivity rate at 7.62 per cent is still a point of worry for the health authorities. As many as 1,13,310 beneficiaries had been vaccinated in the last 24 hours.