Delhi CM Kejriwal announces more lockdown relaxations

Amid a further dip in daily Covid-19 case count, the national capital Delhi will go in for further relaxations to its lockdown from Monday, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.

While malls and markets will be opened on an odd-even basis, metro services will run with 50 per cent capacity, Kejriwal said at a digital press conference. E-commerce services can operate fully.

“Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities,” Kejriwal said. This is the second straight week that Delhi will relax its lockdown rules, which was initially imposed on April 19, 2021 after the national capital saw a huge spurt in daily Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

As part of the unlock measures, Kejriwal also said that Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function at 100 per cent capacity and Group B at 50 per cent capacity. On the other hand, the private offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

Last week, the Delhi government had while extending lockdown allowed construction and manufacturing activities to be carried out from May 31.

‘Ready to combat the third wave’

On the third wave of the pandemic, Kejriwal said, “We are ready to combat the third wave of Covid -19 and the Delhi Government has set up a paediatric task force. In addition to this, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared and have spoken with Indraprastha Gas limited to produce 150 tonnes of oxygen.”

He also said that two genome sequencing labs will be set up to detect new variants

Kejriwal said that Delhi had reported 400 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours and that positivity rate came in at 0.5 per cent. This was the sixth straight day when daily test positivity rate was below 1 per cent.