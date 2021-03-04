Delhi CM Kejriwal gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Delhi Government run LNJP hospital here.

52-years-old Kejriwal, who is a diabetic, was accompanied by his parents, who also received their inoculation at the same hospital this morning.

“My parents and I have taken a first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital. We took Covishield. My parents and I are perfectly healthy after taking the Covid-19 vaccine. We are facing no complications and are in good health. I appeal to those who are eligible for vaccination to come forward to take the vaccine,” Kejriwal told reporters after getting the vaccine shot.

Kejriwal said that his government was in touch with the central government and if need be the number of vaccination centres in Delhi can be increased. “As and when we receive further directions from the Centre, we will increase the number of vaccination centres”, he added.

Kejriwal’s inoculation was done as part of the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country that began on Monday, covering people above 60 years and those above 45 years with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday as many as 25,054 persons got vaccinated in the capital. This included 20,858 persons for their first dose and as many as 4,196 persons got their second dose.