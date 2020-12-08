National

Delhi CM Kejriwal under house arrest: AAP

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 08, 2020 Published on December 08, 2020

Party alleges this has been done to prevent the AAP chief from participating in today’s bandh

The ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put under a virtual house arrest since he returned home after visiting farmers at the Singhu border on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said this has been done at the behest of the Union Home Ministry as the Centre does not want Kejriwal to participate in the national bandh called for Tuesday by farmers organisations.

There is barricading from all the four sides to the CM’s house and even the household maid is not allowed to enter the premises, Bhardwaj said.

He said that Delhi police had prevented AAP functionaries from entering the CM house on Monday and even assaulted some of them.

AAP leader said that Delhi Police Commissioner is helpless as the directions had come from the Union Home Ministry.

