Kejriwal urges Centre to do away with age restrictions for Covid-19 vaccination

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the Centre to allow the Delhi government to open more vaccination centres and also do away with age restrictions so that all adults can be inoculated.

“I request you to relax the conditions for opening new vaccination entries as well as the age limit for vaccination, making it available for all,” Kejriwal

If the Centre were to remove age limit restrictions, the Delhi government would be able to vaccinate all the citizens of the national Capital in just three months, the letter added.

A bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department on Sunday said the number of new Covid-19 cases had touched 4,033 in the previous 24 hours, the biggest daily surge so far in the national Capital.

Meanwhile, to accelerate the pace of vaccination, the Delhi government’s health department has ordered that with effect from Tuesday, one-third of the vaccination sites in all Delhi government hospitals will function from 9 pm to 9 am. Thus, these vaccination sites will be operational 24 hours of the day.

Adequate manpower will be made available at these sites to ensure the smooth functioning of the vaccination sites, the Health Department said.

PM TO MEET STATE HEADS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet State heads on Thursday (April 8) to take stock of the rapid rise in corona cases across the country, sources in the know told BusinessLine.

The meeting will be crucial as the number of daily corona cases hit an all-time high on Monday, crossing the one-lakh mark in a single day, after the previous peak of 97,894 infections on September 17 last year.

Covid cases are on the rise even though the government's vaccination drive is on in full steam. Eight states have shown a steep rise in Covid cases, accounting for 81.90 per cent of the total, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases at 57,047 in a single day, followed by Chhatisgarh and Karnataka.

PM Modi also held a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the Covid situation and it was decided to organise a special campaign to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour at workplaces, health facilities and other public places from April 6 to April 14.