Delhi Congress to get new president on Monday

The Congress high command is likely to announce new president for its Delhi unit on Monday.

Party president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting of the leaders in the election-bound State on Thursday and it is learnt that three former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee presidents — Ajay Maken, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Subhash Chopra —are the front-runners for the post.

After securing the second spot in the Lok Sabha elections in all the seven constituencies, the party sees an opportunity to make a come-back in the State. At present the Congress does not have a single MLA in the 70 member-Assembly.

AICC in-charge of the State PC Chacko said Sonia Gandhi discussed the present organisational and political situation of the State with the leaders and she will decide the new president within three days. “Everybody apprised her of the names they consider. The decision rests with Sonia Gandhi now. We will abide by whatever she decides,” Chacko had said on Thursday.