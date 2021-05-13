National

Delhi Covid19 daily deaths fell to 300 on May 12

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 13, 2021

There has also been some moderation in the number of active cases to 90,419 on Tuesday.   -  Kamal Narang

New daily Covid19 infections, however, increased to 13,287

The national capital Delhi has recorded daily Covid19 deaths of 300 on Wednesday (May 12), the latest data from Delhi State Health Bulletin showed.

This was lower than the daily Covid19 deaths of 347 recorded on Tuesday and 319 deaths on Monday. As many as 273 deaths were recorded on Sunday.

New daily Covid19 infections, however, increased to 13,287 on Wednesday as against 12,481 in the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate slid down further to 17.03 per cent, the lowest since April 16.

The number of active cases stood at 82,725 while the cumulative test positivity rate is 7.56 per cent, which is a worrying factor. On Wednesday, as many as 1,29,291 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

Published on May 13, 2021

