Delhi floats global tender for 1 crore Covid vaccine doses

The Delhi government has come out with its first-ever global tender to procure one crore Covid vaccines and will accept bids till June 7, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, said on Saturday.

“We have floated a global tender for vaccines. We are making all the efforts from our side, but till now, all the governments which had come up with the global tender, the outcomes of that have not been very fruitful. So we have also issued one hoping that a company comes forward, but on a general note from what I have understood is that all the big vaccine manufacturing companies of the world want to directly deal with the central government and communicate directly with them. So only time will tell us how successful the different state governments will be but we have issued a global tender from our side,” Kejriwal said after launching Delhi government’s drive-through vaccination centre at the Chhatrasal Stadium where people above 45 years are getting vaccinated for free.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has started the Centre for people above 45 years and will soon extend it for those above 18 years on receiving adequate vaccines.

Meanwhile, the global expression of interest (EOI) issued by the Delhi government said that its health and family welfare department intends to procure SARS Cov-2 (Covid19 vaccine) on an “urgent basis” to control and manage the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Global expression of interest is hereby invited from the international manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines or their authorised agents or from direct importers with appropriate licence, to import the Covid-19 vaccine in India. The offered Covid-19 vaccine must be duly approved by the competent authority of the government of India“, the Directorate of health services said.

The primary requirement for the supply of one crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be the approval of the drugs controller general of India (DCGI).

A successful bidder has to complete the supplies within 45 days period from the date of issue of supply order.

The tender also stipulates that the applicant should not belong to countries sharing borders with India, which means that the Chinese vaccines are ineligible for participating in the tendering process.

Delhi is not the first State to float a global tender for Covid-19 vaccines. Already States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and several in the South have done this, but the issue is that top international vaccine makers such as Pfizer and Moderna have said they have a policy of entering into agreements only with the national government. This has impeded States’ from directly procuring vaccines from these international vaccine makers

Daily cases drop below 1,000

On the daily Covid-19 cases, Kejriwal said that Delhi recorded 900 Covid cases in the last 24 hours and added that the Delhi government will unlock more activities in a phased manner as and when the cases decrease. This is the first time cases have come below the 1,000 level since April. “Today, only 900 cases have emerged for the first time, I hope that as and when the case is keep on decreasing in the upcoming weeks, we will continue to unlock further. We want the economic activities to come back on track so that they economy can be revived”, he said.

On black fungus cases, Kejriwal said there are 450 cases in Delhi government hospitals, and there is a shortage of medicines for the treatment of this disease.