Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS to get $500 million from New Development Bank

Mi 10T Pro: A power user’s fully loaded phone
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
A loan agreement for $500 million (approximately ₹3,700 crore) was signed on Thursday between the Centre and New Development Bank for funding the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS (regional rapid transit system) corridor.
According to a government statement, the proceeds of the loan will be utilised to finance rolling stock, signalling systems, operational structures, residences for operational staff, train control and telecommunication systems, and other miscellaneous works of the corridor.
The 82 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor with a project cost of ₹30,274 crore will be co-financed under an parallel financing arrangement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). In September this year, a loan agreement of $500 million was signed with ADB for funding the RRTS corridor, according to a statement.
Civil construction work is in progress on more then 50 km of the 82 km long corridor. The RRTS corridor will have a total of 24 stations and will be elevated for around 70.5 km; 11.5 km of its stretch will be underground.
A 17 km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai of the corridor is scheduled to commence operations in 2023; the entire corridor will be opened to the public by 2025, the statement added.
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
A leader oughtn’t to have one set of rules for himself and a different one for the team, says WV Raman
Civil servants often take the rap for delayed projects — but is it fair to make them the fall guy?
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...