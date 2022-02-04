Delhi government allows reopening of schools, colleges, spas and gymns

×

Night curfew not lifted, but will begin from 11 pm instead of 10 pm

The Delhi government has decided to reopen schools and colleges from February 7 while permitting spas, gyms and swimming pools to also begin operations. Offices will also be now allowed to operate at 100 per cent staff occupancy and B2B exhibitions can also be organised. But the government decided not to lift the night curfew.

However, night curfew in the capital city will now commence from 11 pm instead of 10 pm and even restaurants will be allowed to operate till 11 pm in the night.

In a virtual address post the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said, “We have decided to welcome children back in schools and colleges as Covid cases have come down and vaccinations for students have been ramped up. Schools for class 9 th-12, colleges, institutes, universities and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen from February 7. Meanwhile, classes from Nursery to Class 8 will reopen from February 14.”

The Delhi government said it will be mandatory for teachers to be vaccinated. Sisodia added that higher education especially colleges and universities should make transition to physical classes now and online classes be discouraged.

“We are not lifting the night curfew yet but instead of 10 pm it will now be implemented from 11 pm-5 am and restaurants will also be allowed to operate till 11 pm. We hope these measures enables lives of Delhi’s citizens and businesses to get back on track,” he added.

While this comes as a relief for gym owners but the decision to not lift night curfew has come as a disappointment for businesses especially restaurants . The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) had earlier urged the Delhi Government to lift the night curfew, review timing and capacity restrictions and allow them to operate as per licensing conditions. The industry body had said that easing of these restrictions will bring much-needed relief to the restaurant industry at this critical juncture to prevent further business closures and job losses.

The Delhi government also said that single drivers will be exempted from mask mandates in the car.