Delhi government announces 15-day registration camp for construction workers

Delhi government on Sunday announced ‘Registration for Construction Labourers’ camp to speed up the registration process of the construction workers in the national capital.

“This 15-day-long camp will start from August 24 and continue till September 11. The registration process will take place from Monday to Friday every week,” said Gopal Rai, Labour and Employment Minister, Delhi government.

Delhi government will set up the camps in the 70 schools in each of the 70 constituencies.

The construction workers can go to the selected school under their constituency and apply for the registration free of cost, he added.

“Till now, once the registration process was completed, the workers had to go to the government offices for verification. However, in these camps registration, verification etc will take place at the same time,” said Rai.

Depending on the response received from these camps, Delhi government will decide on coming up with other editions of these registration camps for the construction workers.

Meanwhile, those construction workers who want to opt for registration from their home can do it through www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister has also announced a cash support of ₹5,000 to all construction workers affected in the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.