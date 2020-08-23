Delhi government announces 15-day registration camp for construction workers

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Delhi government on Sunday announced ‘Registration for Construction Labourers’ camp to speed up the registration process of the construction workers in the national capital.
“This 15-day-long camp will start from August 24 and continue till September 11. The registration process will take place from Monday to Friday every week,” said Gopal Rai, Labour and Employment Minister, Delhi government.
Delhi government will set up the camps in the 70 schools in each of the 70 constituencies.
The construction workers can go to the selected school under their constituency and apply for the registration free of cost, he added.
“Till now, once the registration process was completed, the workers had to go to the government offices for verification. However, in these camps registration, verification etc will take place at the same time,” said Rai.
Depending on the response received from these camps, Delhi government will decide on coming up with other editions of these registration camps for the construction workers.
Meanwhile, those construction workers who want to opt for registration from their home can do it through www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in.
Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister has also announced a cash support of ₹5,000 to all construction workers affected in the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...