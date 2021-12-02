Delhi Government cuts Rapid PCR test charges by ₹400

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Amid the Omicron scare, the Delhi Government reduced the Rapid PCR test charges to ₹3,500 from ₹3,900, sources told BusinessLine. The revised prices are applicable from Thursday. The decision comes after the Government implemented international travel guidelines on Wednesday making it mandatory for passengers coming from “At Risk” countries to undergo Covid test.
It is to be noted that it takes around 90 minutes to get the test report of the Rapid PCR as compared with 4-5 hours in the RT-PCR which costs ₹500 in the capital. According to the Delhi Airport officials, about 80 per of the passengers are opting for Rapid PCR over RT PCR because of it being quick.
“Total 1,013 passengers from 4 ‘at risk’ flights successfully completed arrival formalities due to availability of Rapid PCR Test along with RTPCR Test.792 passengers decided to take Rapid PCR Test and 221 passengers opted for RT-PCR Test,” Delhi Airport tweeted on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry’s clarification statement issued on Wednesday related to new travelling guidelines, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the following systems for molecular testing of SARS-CoV-2 - Open system RTPCR, TrueNat, GeneXpert, RTLAMP, CRISPR/TATAMD CHECK/FELUDA, Abbott ID Now, Accula by Thermofisher, Rapid RTPCR, CoviDx DirectPlex. Also, all the labs who would conduct the tests would follow the ICMR guidelines to ensure genome sequencing for all positive cases, the statement said.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...