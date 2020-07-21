Delhi government gives approval to door-step delivery of ration

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his Cabinet has given a nod to the door-step delivery of ration.

“Our Cabinet has approved ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’. Under this scheme, beneficiaries will be able to avail themselves of door-step delivery of ration,” said Kejriwal.

However, people will be given an option to choose between going to the ration shops to collect the ration or the door-step delivery of ration.

The day this scheme will start operating in the national capital, the same day Central government’s ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ will also be applicable in Delhi, he added.

Covid situation

Meanwhile, Kejriwal last week had said that the national capital is in a better situation compared to the projections that were earlier made of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Delhi was expecting 2.25 lakh cases by July 15. But we are in a much better situation than what the mathematical projections were showing. Today the number of cases stand at 1.15 lakh just half of the prediction,” he said.

Delhi Government earlier this month had also launched its first ever plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Hospital.

Those who want to donate plasma can call at 1031 or WhatsApp on 8800007722.