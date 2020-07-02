Delhi government launches country’s first ‘plasma bank’ to treat Covid-19 patients

The Delhi government on Thursday launched the country’s first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients.

“Those who want to donate plasma can call at 1031 or WhatsApp on 8800007722. The Delhi government will arrange for transport to the ILBS Hospital, or reimburse travel cost,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Refreshments will be provided to the donors during their visit to the plasma bank. They will also receive a plasma donor certificate signed by the Delhi Chief Minister, he added.

However, plasma cannot be donated by those who have uncontrolled diabetes or hypertension with change in medication in the last 28 days, a cancer survivor and those who have chronic kidney/heart/lung or liver disease.

In addition to this, those who weigh weight less than 50 kg, women who have given birth, insulin-dependent diabetics or with systolic blood pressure more than 140 and diastolic less than 60 or more than 90 cannot donate the plasma.

Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Covid situation in the national capital has improved in the last few days. However people should continue to take precautions as the virus is unpredictable.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government recently announced its five-step strategy to tackle the corona crisis. It consists of increasing the number of beds, testing and isolation, providing pulse oximeters to those under home isolation, use of plasma therapy and conducting surveys.