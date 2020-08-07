Delhi government launches Electric Vehicle Policy

The Delhi government, on Friday, launched the Electric Vehicle Policy. An EV Cell will also be set up to implement this policy.

“We have notified the Electric Vehicle Policy today. There are two reasons for coming up with this policy; first to give a boost to the economy in the times of Covid-19 pandemic and second to reduce the pollution levels in the National Capital,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Reduction in pollution levels

There has been a reduction of 25 per cent in the pollution levels in the last few years, but the aim is to further reduce the pollution levels, he added.

Delhi government will also give financial assistance to those buying electric vehicles under Electric Vehicle Policy.

They will be get a subsidy of ₹30,000 on the purchase of 2-wheelers, ₹1.5 lakh on cars, and ₹30,000 on auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and freight vehicle.

“Within one year, Delhi government aims to induct 35,000 E-vehicles. We also hope 5 lakh new electric vehicles will be registered in the next five years,” said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet last month announced reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent.

With this decision, the prices of diesel will reduce from ₹82 to ₹73.64. Diesel will be cheaper by ₹8.36 per litre in the National Capital.

Earlier, it also launched the online portal ‘Rozgaar Bazzar’ to bring job seekers and employers on one platform.

Those looking for jobs can also update their qualification, experience and requirements on the online platform, jobs.delhi.gov.in.