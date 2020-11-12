Delhi government launches Jeevan Seva app for Covid patients

The Delhi government on Thursday launched the Jeevan Seva app to aid Delhi’s Covid patients and their families for a safe commute to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the city. The app, launched in collaboration with EVERA will use electric vehicles as ambulances to transfer non-critical cases to healthcare facilities in Delhi, free of cost.

Patients will be able to download the app through the link sent to them through SMS and QR code to every tested COVID positive patient in Delhi. They can book a cab from the app after registering through OTP, by entering their pick up and drop location. The nearest cab will automatically be dispatched to serve.

Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Satyendar Jain said, “We are launching the Jeevan Seva app today to facilitate Delhi citizens in home isolation in case of need. From health checkups, ambulance requirements to admission in hospitals, health amenities are now just a click away. With this app, you will get access to an e-vehicle which will provide for free pick up and drop services. The vehicles will be properly sanitized after every ride.”

The service will be available 24 hours. The trained drivers will comply with new safety guidelines such as wearing PPE kits and sanitizers. The cabin will be insulated as well.

Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Pvt. Ltd. added, “The Jeevan Seva app is the first-ever initiative to help COVID patients to reach healthcare facilities in EV cabs. We are pleased to work with the Delhi Government to launch this initiative and hope this will help us in fighting the ongoing pandemic.”