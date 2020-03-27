Delhi government prepared to deal with 100 new coronavirus cases a day: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government is prepared to deal with 100 new cases of coronavirus each day and now the aim is to expand the scope if the need arises.

“We had set up a team of five doctors to work out a plan so we are prepared in case the number of coronavirus cases rises rapidly. The Delhi government is prepared to deal with 100 new cases every day. Our team is now preparing to deal with 500-1,000 new cases every day if the situation escalates,” said Kejriwal.

Around 100 new hospitals are being readied with ambulance, ventilators and medical staff, he added.

Besides rain basera (shelters for homeless), 325 schools will be used to provide free lunch and dinner for homeless and needy people, he said, adding that each school will cover around 500 people.

“We were feeding approximately 20,000 people on a daily basis but today we will take the number to 2 lakh people and from tomorrow we will be feeding lunch and dinner to 4 lakh people. We will ensure that social distancing is also followed,” said Kejriwal.

Talking about migrants from different States, Kejriwal said: “I want to assure the CMs of all the other States, we are taking care of everyone living in Delhi. We will try to extend all possible help to migrants living in the national capital.”