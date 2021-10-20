Delhi government to pay compensation to farmers

Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it will pay ₹50,000 per hectare to farmers as compensation for kharif crops damaged due to unseasonal rains.

“Upon our directions, all SDMs and DMs have started surveying and inspecting the sites where the crop has been ruined. I hope that the survey will be completed within the next two weeks so that we can dispense the compensation within one and a half months after that,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi government gives the highest compensation in the entire country when crops get damaged. Ever since AAP came into power in Delhi, it has been ensured that the farmers don’t feel helpless, he added.

“A few days ago, I met with a delegation of farmers who apprised me of how unseasonal rains had ruined their crops. I want to tell all the farmers of Delhi that they need not worry about the situation. I’m here to stand with you. The Delhi Government will look after you. We have always stood by our farmers and supported them at all junctures,” said Kejriwal.

The CM informed that the matter is being expedited to help the farmers.