Delhi government to send 40 buses to bring students back from Kota

For students from Delhi who are stuck in Kota, Rajasthan, 40 buses are being sent on Friday to bring them back.
“Some of the children from Delhi who went to Kota to prepare for competitive exams have been wanting to come back. We were waiting for the central government’s approval, and after getting the nod, we are sending 40 buses that will bring them back on Saturday (May 2),” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Once back, these students will have to self-quarantine themselves to contain the further spread of the coronavirus, he added.
For people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand who are stuck in Delhi and want to go back to their respective states, Kejriwal said: “Matter is being discussed with the state governments, and we will update when the decision is taken”.
Daily wage earners are the worst hit in the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping this in mind, the Delhi government has doubled the ration. Now, 10 kg ration will be given per person along with a kit that has 6-7 essential items in it such as soaps, salt etc.
On the number of tests being conducted Kejriwal said that while the national average is 500 tests per 10 lakh people, in Delhi 2,300 tests are being done per 10 lakh people.
So far, 3,500 corona positive cases have been registered in the national capital out of which 1,100 have recovered.
On the trials of plasma therapy, he said, “The first patient from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) under plasma therapy has recovered, and trials are still going on. This is a positive and encouraging sign for our fight against Corona”.
The plasma therapy involves transfusion of plasma recovered from whole blood of recovered COVID19 patients, in seriously ill patients. While blood can be donated every three months, plasma donation can be made every ten days by a donor.
Meanwhile, Delhi government on Thursday decided to de-contain Vardhaman apartments in East Delhi as in the last four weeks not a single case was reported from this containment zone. As on April 30, there are 98 containment zones in New Delhi.
