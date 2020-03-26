Delhi government to test all health workers after mohalla clinic staff tests positive for coronavirus

Extremely difficult to predict Covid-19 impact, says Skoda-VW India chief
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
The Delhi government will test all health workers involved in the treatment of coronavirus patients. The decision was taken by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday after a mohalla clinic worker tested positive for coronavirus. The worker got infected while treating coronavirus positive cases.
The Chief Minister said the Delhi government will not shut its mohalla clinic service. Meanwhile, the state authorities have quarantined the worker and 800 others who came in contact with him.
Four people who came in contact with the doctor, including his wife and daughter, have also tested positive for Covid-19.
The Delhi government is working around-the-clock to provide food to homeless people and the destitute. Kejriwal tweeted : “Poor are hit worst. We r trying to ensure that no one sleeps hungry. Thank u everyone who is supporting in this mammoth exercise.”
Delhi reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total in the national Capital to 35. Confirmeing the new cases in a press conference Kejriwal said, "In the last 24 hours, there have been five new Covid-19 cases in Delhi. One of them has a foreign travel history. Now, the total number of cases rises to 35 in Delhi."
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...