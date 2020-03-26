Delhi government to test all health workers after mohalla clinic staff tests positive for coronavirus

The Delhi government will test all health workers involved in the treatment of coronavirus patients. The decision was taken by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday after a mohalla clinic worker tested positive for coronavirus. The worker got infected while treating coronavirus positive cases.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government will not shut its mohalla clinic service. Meanwhile, the state authorities have quarantined the worker and 800 others who came in contact with him.

Four people who came in contact with the doctor, including his wife and daughter, have also tested positive for Covid-19.

The Delhi government is working around-the-clock to provide food to homeless people and the destitute. Kejriwal tweeted : “Poor are hit worst. We r trying to ensure that no one sleeps hungry. Thank u everyone who is supporting in this mammoth exercise.”

Delhi reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total in the national Capital to 35. Confirmeing the new cases in a press conference Kejriwal said, "In the last 24 hours, there have been five new Covid-19 cases in Delhi. One of them has a foreign travel history. Now, the total number of cases rises to 35 in Delhi."