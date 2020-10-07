National

Delhi govt allows opening of all weekly markets

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

The Delhi government on Wednesday has allowed opening of all the weekly markets.

“Till now, only two markets per day in every zone were allowed to open but now all the weekly markets will be opened,” said Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Additionally, cinema halls in the national capital will reopen from October 15 on the condition that they follow all the safety guidelines issued by the Central government, he added.

Earlier today Kejriwal also convened a meeting with the members of National Restuarant Association of India (NRAI) and has given nod to reopen restaurants 24*7 and the requirement of tourism licenses for running the restaurants will be removed.

“I have directed all the respective departments to remove unnecessary hassles in the smooth running of restaurants in Delhi,” said Kejriwal. He also instructed that the health trade licenses, which are issued by the Municipal Corporations to the restaurant industries, should be abolished within 10 days.

Putting forward their cause of concern, the restaurateurs said that the FSSAI, a body operating under the Government of India, already ensures the issuing of food and safety hygiene licenses, and the issuing of health trade licenses by the local bodies has duplicated the task, making it irrelevant.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.