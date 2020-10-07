Delhi govt allows opening of all weekly markets

Mi Watch Revolve: Long battery life for the active
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
The Delhi government on Wednesday has allowed opening of all the weekly markets.
“Till now, only two markets per day in every zone were allowed to open but now all the weekly markets will be opened,” said Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Additionally, cinema halls in the national capital will reopen from October 15 on the condition that they follow all the safety guidelines issued by the Central government, he added.
Earlier today Kejriwal also convened a meeting with the members of National Restuarant Association of India (NRAI) and has given nod to reopen restaurants 24*7 and the requirement of tourism licenses for running the restaurants will be removed.
“I have directed all the respective departments to remove unnecessary hassles in the smooth running of restaurants in Delhi,” said Kejriwal. He also instructed that the health trade licenses, which are issued by the Municipal Corporations to the restaurant industries, should be abolished within 10 days.
Putting forward their cause of concern, the restaurateurs said that the FSSAI, a body operating under the Government of India, already ensures the issuing of food and safety hygiene licenses, and the issuing of health trade licenses by the local bodies has duplicated the task, making it irrelevant.
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...