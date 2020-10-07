Delhi govt allows opening of all weekly markets

The Delhi government on Wednesday has allowed opening of all the weekly markets.

“Till now, only two markets per day in every zone were allowed to open but now all the weekly markets will be opened,” said Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Additionally, cinema halls in the national capital will reopen from October 15 on the condition that they follow all the safety guidelines issued by the Central government, he added.

Earlier today Kejriwal also convened a meeting with the members of National Restuarant Association of India (NRAI) and has given nod to reopen restaurants 24*7 and the requirement of tourism licenses for running the restaurants will be removed.

“I have directed all the respective departments to remove unnecessary hassles in the smooth running of restaurants in Delhi,” said Kejriwal. He also instructed that the health trade licenses, which are issued by the Municipal Corporations to the restaurant industries, should be abolished within 10 days.

Putting forward their cause of concern, the restaurateurs said that the FSSAI, a body operating under the Government of India, already ensures the issuing of food and safety hygiene licenses, and the issuing of health trade licenses by the local bodies has duplicated the task, making it irrelevant.