Delhi Govt notifies Black Fungus as an epidemic disease

Citing threat of outbreak of new cases of Mucormycosis in the national capital, Delhi government on Thursday notified this disease, popularly referred as Black fungus, as an epidemic disease and issued regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1987.

This came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that atleast 620 people are undergoing treatment for Mucormycosis in Delhi and there is a severe shortage of medicines for the treatment.

The regulations issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday said that all the healthcare facilities (government and private) will follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by health Ministry/ICMR/state government and amended from time to time.

The regulations also stipulate that all the healthcare facilities (government and private) will report each and every suspected or confirmed cases of Mucormycosis to the Delhi health department through concerned medical superintendent/medical director/hospital incharge/chief District medical Officer of the concerned district.

Anyone disobeying black fungus regulations shall be deemed to be committing offence under section 188 of Indian penal code.

Covid numbers

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has formed a six-member panel to assess cases of patients who died due to lack of oxygen for grant of ex-Gratia compensation.

A meeting of the Delhi disaster management authority will be held on Friday to review the the present situation of Covid, sources said.

Delhi saw new Covid-19 cases falling further to 1072 on Thursday, lower than 1491 in the previous day. The number of deaths too fell to 117 on Thursday as against 130 in the previous day. The daily test positivity rate stood at 1.53 per cent on Thursday.

About 34,000 people were vaccinated in Delhi on May 26 and the majority of jabs were provided by private hospitals, said Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Thursday while highlighting the acute shortage of vaccine the city government has been grappling with.

She also said that 42 per cent (24.32 lakh people) in the 45+ category have received at least one dose of vaccine. Thursday was the fourth consecutive day that the vaccination drive for the 18 to 44 age group has remained suspended, she added.