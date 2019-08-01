Delhi govt offers free electricity for all domestic consumers

The Delhi government has decided to provide free electricity to domestic consumers using up to 200 units every month. This new scheme announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be implemented from Thursday, an official statement said.

“For those using between 201 to 400 units every month, they will be getting 50 per cent subsidy on their electricity bills,” Kejriwal added.

Till now the Delhi government was offering a subsidy of ₹2 per unit for a consumption of 400 units per month. Consumers having a consumption of up to 100 units per month will get an additional subsidy of ₹ 100 units per month, according to a June 2018 order.

Commenting on the subsidy outgo for the new scheme that replaces the one announced in June last year, Kejriwal said, “The subsidy needed to fund this is more or less the same as the previous subsidy we had provided. We have restructured the same subsidy.”

Officials said that the subsidy outgo for the scheme will range close to ₹2,000 crore per annum. It is estimated that in August 35 per cent consumers use less than 200 units of power, and in the winter months this goes up to 67 per cent of the total power consumers in the city.

“Under the previous government, in 2013, people were paying ₹928 for 200 units of electricity. Until yesterday, this figure was at ₹ 622 for 200 units. From today onwards, this will now cost nothing. For 250 units, in 2013 the bill was about ₹1250. Until yesterday, this was ₹800,” Kejriwal said.

“From now on, consumers will only have to pay ₹ 252 per month. For 300 units, the bill in 2013 was ₹1585. Until yesterday this was ₹971 and from now on it will be ₹526. For 400 units, the bill was ₹2250 in 2013. Until yesterday this was ₹1320 and from now on it will be ₹1075,” Kejriwal added.